Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

Shares of DPZ opened at $299.95 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $381.86. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.24, for a total transaction of $1,090,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

