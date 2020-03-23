Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.07.

ECL stock opened at $141.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.02. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $140.57 and a 1 year high of $211.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,675,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,826,000 after buying an additional 493,401 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ecolab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after buying an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,443,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after buying an additional 264,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.