Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Planet Fitness Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Planet Fitness in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.75 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $33.93 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 6,091.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after buying an additional 220,453 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $30,763,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $51,638,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $11,687,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 510,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,055,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau purchased 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller purchased 2,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $106,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710 in the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

