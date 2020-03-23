Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Decreased by Analyst

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for El Pollo LoCo in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

LOCO stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. El Pollo LoCo has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.94.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.