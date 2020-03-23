Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Gartner Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IT)

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gartner in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s FY2020 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IT. Barclays lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Gartner from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Gartner stock opened at $83.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day moving average is $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. Gartner has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $171.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

