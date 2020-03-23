Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) Reduced by Analyst

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Interfor in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$19.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$5.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69. Interfor has a one year low of C$4.75 and a one year high of C$16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.07.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$456.82 million for the quarter.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

