Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Cut by William Blair

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Fitness in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,687,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $907,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

