Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Lowered by Analyst

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.15.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $124.25 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $123.54 and a 12-month high of $171.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $536,064.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,331. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

