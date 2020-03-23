Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on QSR. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$46.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.49. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$36.48 and a 52 week high of C$105.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.24.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.91 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 84.57%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.