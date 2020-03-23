Questor Technology Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) – Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Questor Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Questor Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Questor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Questor Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

QST opened at C$2.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of C$1.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.68.

In related news, Senior Officer John Sutherland sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at C$346,750. Also, Director Danny Zivkusic sold 117,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$588,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$902,500. Insiders have sold 186,636 shares of company stock valued at $935,781 over the last 90 days.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

