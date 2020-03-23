Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,935,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,138,000 after buying an additional 1,238,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,430,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,503,000 after buying an additional 73,358 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 670,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,319,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCPT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

