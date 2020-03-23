Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Brokerages expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to post $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Regions Financial also posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $8.26 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.