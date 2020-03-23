Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.52 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $3.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

