Research Analysts Set Expectations for UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cement and construction materials, machinery, and energy and environment businesses worldwide. Its Chemicals segment offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor, high purity chemicals, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

