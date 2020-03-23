Research Analysts Set Expectations for Western Energy Services Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Western Energy Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Raymond James currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRG. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Western Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

WRG opened at C$0.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. Western Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.39.

Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

