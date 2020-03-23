Revolve Group Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $610.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,276,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas purchased 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $233,061.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,394 in the last 90 days.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

