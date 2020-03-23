RMB Capital Management LLC Has $37.98 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,831 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,313 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $137.35 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,044.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

