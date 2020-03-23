SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Earns Hold Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued their hold rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $71.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.58.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.58. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $193.56. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.59.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

