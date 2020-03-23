SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at Oppenheimer

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from to in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.58.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.58. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,138 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

