Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €71.60 by Goldman Sachs Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €71.60 ($83.26) price target from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.78% from the company’s current price.

G24 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.50 ($79.65) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a €63.50 ($73.84) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.69 ($71.73).

Scout24 stock opened at €48.78 ($56.72) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.46. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.40. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 52-week high of €65.75 ($76.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

