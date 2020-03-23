Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Plans $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Seagate Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Seagate Technology has a payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

STX opened at $40.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,166 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

