Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Servicemaster Global in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Servicemaster Global’s FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SERV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

SERV opened at $24.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Servicemaster Global has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 112.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 53,645 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 174.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,270,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 7.4% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,925,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,936.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah H. Caplan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $64,180.00. Insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

