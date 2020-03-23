Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

