Shoe Carnival (SCVL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $242.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at $496,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCVL. ValuEngine downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.