Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $500.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $575.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $465.11.

SHOP stock opened at $346.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.50. Shopify has a 52 week low of $190.38 and a 52 week high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

