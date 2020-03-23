Sidoti Trims Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Target Price to $60.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target reduced by Sidoti from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on B. Citigroup lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded Barnes Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.82.

NYSE B opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average is $57.53. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

