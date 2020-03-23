Sierra Metals (SMTS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Sierra Metals to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SMTS opened at $0.77 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.