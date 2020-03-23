SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BOCOM International downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NASDAQ:SINA opened at $28.88 on Friday. SINA has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $66.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.44.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.46 million. SINA had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SINA will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

SINA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SINA. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SINA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SINA during the third quarter worth about $618,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of SINA by 26.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SINA during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SINA during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

