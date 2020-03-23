Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNBR. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $658.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $22,426,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 87,035 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sleep Number by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,603,000 after buying an additional 156,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

