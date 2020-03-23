Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

SLRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Solar Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Solar Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.79%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $294,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,181.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Peteka acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $253,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 166,851 shares of company stock worth $2,544,834 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 58,120 shares in the last quarter. Resource America Inc. increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 287,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 216,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

