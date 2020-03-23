Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Share Price

Media coverage about Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Accenture earned a coverage optimism score of -1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accenture’s analysis:

ACN stock opened at $149.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.28 and its 200 day moving average is $196.71. The firm has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.63.

In other Accenture news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

