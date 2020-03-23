Somewhat Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Share Price

News stories about Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Laboratory Corp. of America earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the medical research company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.69.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $107.24 on Monday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.43.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

