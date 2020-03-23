Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.06

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$20.06 ($14.23) and last traded at A$23.04 ($16.34), with a volume of 3717978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$21.67 ($15.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Sonic Healthcare’s previous Interim dividend of $0.33. Sonic Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.33%.

In other news, insider Mark Compton bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$29.40 ($20.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,396.00 ($20,848.23).

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (ASX:SHL)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

