Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Sonos has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $578,144.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $117,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,721 shares of company stock worth $3,236,509. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.