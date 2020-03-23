Sony Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sony in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sony’s FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Get Sony alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Sony stock opened at $53.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74. Sony has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $73.86.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.66 billion for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after buying an additional 500,245 shares during the period. Anavon Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth $13,631,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,053,000 after buying an additional 183,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,572,000 after buying an additional 168,060 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,500,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,054,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.