SouthGobi Resources (SGQRF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th.

SGQRF stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. SouthGobi Resources has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.62.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It explores for coking, thermal coal, and other metallurgical deposits in South Gobi Province of Mongolia to supply a range of coal products in China.

