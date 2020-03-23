SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $195.40

SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 195.40 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 196.80 ($2.59), with a volume of 278644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.96).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised SSP Group to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.88) target price (down previously from GBX 680 ($8.95)) on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Liberum Capital cut their target price on SSP Group from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SSP Group from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.73) target price (up previously from GBX 720 ($9.47)) on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 680.56 ($8.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 543.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 628.59.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

