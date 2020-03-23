Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 2,755 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.93.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $61.60 on Monday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

