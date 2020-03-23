Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,207 Shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of HDG stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $47.71.

