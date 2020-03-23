Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,218 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMTD. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 12.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 36.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 123,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $31.07 on Monday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMTD shares. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

