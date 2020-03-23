Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $42.27 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

