Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $141.35 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $139.00 and a 1 year high of $212.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.73.

