Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of MSA Safety worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $96.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MSA Safety Inc has a twelve month low of $93.82 and a twelve month high of $142.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.06.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.08). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $375.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other MSA Safety news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $6,013,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 77,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,098,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $808,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

