Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75,260 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Proofpoint worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Proofpoint by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,591,000 after acquiring an additional 174,075 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 968,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,136,000 after acquiring an additional 130,938 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Proofpoint by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 935,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Proofpoint by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFPT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $95.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.70. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $908,378.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $698,686.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $10,014,500. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

