Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,974 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,855,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,868,000 after purchasing an additional 766,748 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,239,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after buying an additional 197,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,950,000 after buying an additional 46,835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,533,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,806,000 after buying an additional 352,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $34,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

