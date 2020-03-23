Stifel Financial Corp Sells 21,500 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $780,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRL. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CL King started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $65.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day moving average is $154.01.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.