Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of LiveRamp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $43,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,497.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Sunday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of RAMP opened at $28.48 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

