SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPWR. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lowered shares of SunPower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.26.

Shares of SPWR opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $936.27 million, a PE ratio of 145.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 676,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $6,231,486.00. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $42,095.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,917.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,577 shares of company stock worth $535,321 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $10,564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 163,193 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $8,368,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 219,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 71,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

