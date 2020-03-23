Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sunrun from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Sunrun from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.94.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a market cap of $998.06 million, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.39. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $251,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $66,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,493.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 719,363 shares of company stock worth $11,742,163. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

