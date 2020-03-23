SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.00

Media stories about SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) have been trending very negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SYSCO earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected SYSCO’s analysis:

SYY stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. SYSCO has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SYSCO will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.41.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

